Indian Navy's Project 15B: Stealth Destroyer Ship INS Mormugao to be Commissioned by Rajnath Singh on Sunday

The Indian Navy is set to get another stealth-guided missile destroyer with the commissioning of INS Mormugao by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, on the eve of Goa Liberation Day.

Named after the port city in Goa, INS Mormugao is 163 metres long and 17 metres wide. It is stealth destroyer that has maximized on indigenous inputs has a displacement of 7,400 tonnes with a maximum speed of 30 knots (over 55kmph).

Its “overall indigenous content is approximately 75 per cent" and it is fitted with “myriad indigenous equipment" as also major indigenous weapons, according to the Defence Ministry.

This is the second ship in of the “Project 15B" which has an overall cost of Rs 35,800 crore. The first one was INS Visakhapatnam, which was commissioned into the Indian Navy in November 2021.

What is INS Mormugao armed with?

INS Mormugao is armed with several indigenous weapons including medium-range surface-to-air missiles, BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles whose range is between 290 km to 450 km.

It also come with indigenous torpedo tube launchers (Larsen & Toubro, Mumbai), anti-submarine indigenous rocket launchers (Larsen & Toubro, Mumbai) and 76mm super rapid gun mount (BHEL, Haridwar) as well as different gun systems with a wide range sensors.

It will be equipped to carry and operate two multiple-role helicopters with the ministry adding that they are also installed with an array of state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including multi-functional surveillance radars and vertically launched missile system for long distance engagement of shore, sea-based and air targets.

What is Indian Navy’s Project 15B?

Project 15B brings stealth destroyers with maximized indigenous inputs and is said to be “an affirmation of the impetus being given by the Government of India and the Indian Navy towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat as part of 75 years of Indian Independence".

There are total four ships in the project, all designed by Indian Navy’s in-house organised, Warship Design Bureau and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai. These will be placed in Visakhapatnam, Mormugao, Imphal and Surat.

What does Indian Navy’s Project 15B Aim for?

With the eyes of the world on the Indian Ocean and given India’s objective of being a net security provider in the region, the new vessel comes as a shot in the arm for the Navy and “would enhance the maritime prowess of the country in the Indian Ocean Region".

The Defence Ministry said the “project is a follow-on of the Kolkata class (Project 15A) destroyers commissioned in the last decade" and the four ships are to be named after four major cities in the four corners of the country.

The ministry said that the Visakhapatnam class of destroyers “has largely maintained the hull form, propulsion machinery, many platform equipment and major weapons and sensors as the Kolkata class to benefit from series production".

