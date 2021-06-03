Indian Navy's Ship Airavat Arrives at Visakhapatnam With Covid-19 Relief Material

Indian naval ship (INS) Airavat arrived at Visakhapatnam on Thursday with Covid-19 relief items including cryogenic oxygen tanks, oxygen cylinders and ventilators from Vietnam and Singapore. The visit was part of Operation Samudra Setu-II that was launched by the Indian Navy for shipment of Covid-19 relief material from various countries to India.

INS Airavat embarked 140 metric tonnes liquid medical oxygen, 3,898 oxygen cylinders and 100 ventilators from Singapore and Vietnam, the Indian Navy said in a statement. "The consignment is being handed over to various government agencies and NGOs (non-governmental organisations) after disembarkation," it said.

India has been severely hit by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. With 1,34,154 fresh cases, India's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 2,84,41,986, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has risen to 3,37,989 with 2,887 more people succumbing to it, it said.

