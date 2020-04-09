Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Indian Oil Calls Applications for Recruitment of Assistant Officers in Finance Function at www.iocl.com

Candidates can also fill the application form using the direct link https://ioclapply.com

Trending Desk

Updated:April 9, 2020, 4:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Oil Calls Applications for Recruitment of Assistant Officers in Finance Function at www.iocl.com
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station. (File Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abid)

Indian Oil Recruitment 2020 | The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has invited application for the recruitment of candidates at the post of assistant officers in IOCL’s Finance Function. All the graduates with minimum 55% marks and CA Intermediate/ CMA Intermediate qualification are eligible to apply for the post. Candidates can apply of the post on the official portal at www.iocl.com (https://www.iocl.com).

Eligibility Criteria for the post of Assistant Officers

1. Graduate in any discipline with minimum 55% marks with CA Intermediate/ CMA Intermediate qualification

AND

2. Three years of relevant experience in finance function as on March 31, 2020

(Relevant field can include Finance/ Accounts/ Taxation/ Cost Accounting/ Auditing)

Renumeration for the post of Assistant Officers

Selected candidates will receive basic pay of Rs. 40,000/- per month, along with Dearness Allowance (DA), HRA, medical facilities, gratuity, contributory provident fund, employees’ pension scheme, group personal accident insurance scheme, leave encashment, leave travel concession (LTC)/ LFA, contributory superannuation benefit fund scheme, conveyance advance/ maintenance reimbursement, performance related pay (PRP) and other allowances.

How to apply for the post of IOCL Assistant Officers

Step 1: Visit the official website at www.iocl.com

Step 2: Go to ‘Careers’ section and click on ‘Latest Job Openings’

Step 3: Select the ‘Apply Online’ link and read the instructions carefully

Step 4: Fill in the application form using all the required details

Step 5: Submit the online application form and take a print-out of the confirmation page

Candidates can also fill the application form using the direct link https://ioclapply.com

It is to be noted that the candidates will have to not have any online application fee to Indian Oil. The last date for filling the online application form is May 6, 2020.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,095

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,734

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    472

     

  • Total DEATHS

    166

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,099,679

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,518,773

    +813

  • Cured/Discharged

    330,589

     

  • Total DEATHS

    88,505

    +50
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres