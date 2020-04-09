Indian Oil Calls Applications for Recruitment of Assistant Officers in Finance Function at www.iocl.com

Indian Oil Recruitment 2020 | The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has invited application for the recruitment of candidates at the post of assistant officers in IOCL’s Finance Function. All the graduates with minimum 55% marks and CA Intermediate/ CMA Intermediate qualification are eligible to apply for the post. Candidates can apply of the post on the official portal at www.iocl.com (https://www.iocl.com).

Eligibility Criteria for the post of Assistant Officers

1. Graduate in any discipline with minimum 55% marks with CA Intermediate/ CMA Intermediate qualification

AND

2. Three years of relevant experience in finance function as on March 31, 2020

(Relevant field can include Finance/ Accounts/ Taxation/ Cost Accounting/ Auditing)

Renumeration for the post of Assistant Officers

Selected candidates will receive basic pay of Rs. 40,000/- per month, along with Dearness Allowance (DA), HRA, medical facilities, gratuity, contributory provident fund, employees’ pension scheme, group personal accident insurance scheme, leave encashment, leave travel concession (LTC)/ LFA, contributory superannuation benefit fund scheme, conveyance advance/ maintenance reimbursement, performance related pay (PRP) and other allowances.

How to apply for the post of IOCL Assistant Officers

Step 1: Visit the official website at www.iocl.com

Step 2: Go to ‘Careers’ section and click on ‘Latest Job Openings’

Step 3: Select the ‘Apply Online’ link and read the instructions carefully

Step 4: Fill in the application form using all the required details

Step 5: Submit the online application form and take a print-out of the confirmation page

Candidates can also fill the application form using the direct link https://ioclapply.com

It is to be noted that the candidates will have to not have any online application fee to Indian Oil. The last date for filling the online application form is May 6, 2020.

