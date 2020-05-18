INDIA

Indian Oil Corp Close to First Tender to Export Fuel to Bangladesh, Say Sources

IOC emerged as the lowest bidder for supply of up to 430,000 tonnes of diesel and 50,000 tonnes of jet fuel during July-December and 30,000 tonnes of gasoline through two equal size parcels.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 2:51 PM IST
New Delhi/Dhaka: Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, is close to winning its first contract to supply diesel, jet fuel and gasoline in the second half of this year to state-run Bangladesh Petroleum Corp, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

BPC has sought 870,000 tonnes of gasoil with sulphur content of no more than 500 parts per million (ppm), 120,000 tonnes of jet fuel, 20,000 tonnes of 180-centistoke high sulphur fuel oil and 30,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline in a tender issued this month.

IOC emerged as the lowest bidder for supply of up to 430,000 tonnes of diesel and 50,000 tonnes of jet fuel during July-December and 30,000 tonnes of gasoline through two equal size parcels in August and November, the two sources said.

