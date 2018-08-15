GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Independence Day India | News18.com
»
1-min read

Indian Oil Tanker Suffers Explosion off Oman, 3 Crew Missing

The shipper says one crew member suffered burns in the blast and was evacuated by helicopter. It says the Omani navy and other ships responded to the fire.

Associated Press

Updated:August 15, 2018, 1:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indian Oil Tanker Suffers Explosion off Oman, 3 Crew Missing
Image for representation only. (Photo: Getty Images)
Loading...
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: An Indian shipping company says one of its crude oil tankers suffered an explosion off the coast of Oman and three of its sailors are missing.

The Shipping Corporation of India says the explosion struck the MT Desh Vaibhav on Tuesday in the Gulf of Oman while it was en route to Fujairah on the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates.

The shipper says one crew member suffered burns in the blast and was evacuated by helicopter. It says the Omani navy and other ships responded to the fire.

A subsequent stock disclosure filed by the shipper said: "The fire has been extinguished and the ship is fully manned and operational."

The company did not identify the nationalities of the missing. A company spokesman declined to comment Wednesday.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech

Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...