Indian Oil Tanker Suffers Explosion off Oman, 3 Crew Missing
The shipper says one crew member suffered burns in the blast and was evacuated by helicopter. It says the Omani navy and other ships responded to the fire.
Image for representation only. (Photo: Getty Images)
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: An Indian shipping company says one of its crude oil tankers suffered an explosion off the coast of Oman and three of its sailors are missing.
The Shipping Corporation of India says the explosion struck the MT Desh Vaibhav on Tuesday in the Gulf of Oman while it was en route to Fujairah on the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates.
The shipper says one crew member suffered burns in the blast and was evacuated by helicopter. It says the Omani navy and other ships responded to the fire.
A subsequent stock disclosure filed by the shipper said: "The fire has been extinguished and the ship is fully manned and operational."
The company did not identify the nationalities of the missing. A company spokesman declined to comment Wednesday.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
