Indian-origin Chef Floyd Cardoz Dead After Testing Coronavirus Positive

Cardoz had been in Mumbai, where he was born, till March 8 and had informed on social media on March 18 that he had admitted himself to hospital in New York, where he lived, as he felt feverish.

PTI

March 25, 2020, 7:54 PM IST
Indian-origin Chef Floyd Cardoz Dead After Testing Coronavirus Positive
Noted Indian-origin chef Floyd Cardoz has died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, family sources said on Wednesday.

Cardoz, 59, died of COVID-19 infection in a hospital in New York, the sources said. He was the co-owner of two popular restaurants in Mumbai, Bombay Canteen and O Pedro, and had recently launched his third venture, the Bombay Sweet Shop.

Cardoz had been in Mumbai, where he was born, till March 8 and had informed on social media on March 18 that he had admitted himself to hospital in New York, where he lived, as he felt feverish.

He had trained as a biochemist before he discovered his real passion - in a restaurant kitchen and had moved to New York after attending culinary school in Switzerland. PTI VT VT.

