Indian-Origin Doctor in US Serenaded by Cars Outside Her Home to Honour Her Services in Pandemic
In a video shared by Karnataka MLA Dr Sudhakar K on Twitter, a woman can be seen standing at her lawn while a string of vehicles pass her by, honking and cheering.
the doctor, belonging to Mysuru, has been treating COVID-19 patients in the US | Image credit: Twitter
An Indian-origin doctor living in the United States was recently hailed by her neighbours and patients outside her home to thank her for her services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the global coronavirus crisis deepens, doctors across the world are being hailed as heroes and saviours, putting their own lives at risk to protect that of others. And in a heartwarming video, people show just how much they appreciate the service provided by doctors.
In a video shared by Karnataka MLA Dr Sudhakar K on Twitter, a woman can be seen standing at her lawn while a string of vehicles pass her by with the drivers waving at her, honking and cheering. According to Sudhakar's tweet, the woman was Mysuru-origin doctor by the name of Uma Madhusudhan who has been treating coronavirus patients in the US.
As I head to Mysuru, happy to share a video of Uma Madhusudhan, Mysuru origin Doctor in US being honoured in front of her house by grateful patients. It's a beautiful sight of cars, police vehicles, fire trucks lining up in gratitude, waving & honking to say Thank you Dr Uma! pic.twitter.com/42ayy6hEUd— Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) April 21, 2020
"Happy to share a video of Uma Madhusudhan, Mysuru origin Doctor in US being honoured in front of her house by grateful patients," Sudhakar wrote. "It's a beautiful sight of cars, police vehicles, fire trucks lining up in gratitude, waving & honking to say Thank you Dr Uma!"
The tweet has since been going viral with over 1,600 of views and hundreds of likes.
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, over 42,518 people have been killed in the US and a further 792,938 affected by the virus. With healthcare facilities stretched thin, doctors and medical health professionals have been in increasing demand to treat the growing number of cases. Nurses, janitors and doctors have also recorded a high number of casualties from exposure to the COVID-19
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- South Korean Parliament to Allow Guide Dogs Inside After 16 Years Following Blind MP's Victory
- Is Doordarshan Cutting Scenes from Ramayan? Here's What Prasar Bharati CEO Has to Say
- All The Cool OnePlus OxygenOS Features; The New OnePlus 8 Isn’t The Only Phone To Get These
- Tata Sky Broadband Plans Are No Longer Unlimited, Even as Rivals Offer More to Users
- Industry Dialogue: In The New Normal, Contactless Dining Will be a Must Have For Restaurants