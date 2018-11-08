English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian-Origin Duo Held for Lighting Illegal Fireworks in Singapore on Diwali Eve, Face 2-Year Jail and Fine
According to court documents, Siva Kumar allegedly placed a box of fireworks on a road divider on Gloucester Road shortly before midnight on Monday and Thiagu reportedly lit them.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Singapore: Two Indian-origin were charged with lighting illegal fireworks in Singapore's 'Little India' precinct on the eve of Diwali and they face up to two years in jail and a fine ranging between SGD2,000 and SGD10,000.
It is illegal to set off fireworks in Singapore without obtaining permission from the authorities.
Thiagu Selvarajoo (29) is accused of letting off dangerous fireworks while Siva Kumar Subramaniam (48) is charged with abetting him, The Straits Times reported on Thursday.
According to court documents, Siva Kumar allegedly placed a box of fireworks on a road divider on Gloucester Road shortly before midnight on Monday and Thiagu reportedly lit them.
The court documents did not reveal how the two men procured the firecrackers.
The two were arrested on Tuesday.
A video of the fireworks display made the rounds on social media.
Facebook group SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) posted the video on Tuesday afternoon along with a post which read, "Illegal fireworks being set off at Race Course Road. Singapore police officers can be seen rushing towards the scene." The post ended by wishing people a happy Diwali.
The roads are within the Little India precinct where large crowds of Indians gather on holidays and weekends.
The two Singaporeans are remanded and will be back in court on November 14.
It is illegal to set off fireworks in Singapore without obtaining permission from the authorities.
Thiagu Selvarajoo (29) is accused of letting off dangerous fireworks while Siva Kumar Subramaniam (48) is charged with abetting him, The Straits Times reported on Thursday.
According to court documents, Siva Kumar allegedly placed a box of fireworks on a road divider on Gloucester Road shortly before midnight on Monday and Thiagu reportedly lit them.
The court documents did not reveal how the two men procured the firecrackers.
The two were arrested on Tuesday.
A video of the fireworks display made the rounds on social media.
Facebook group SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) posted the video on Tuesday afternoon along with a post which read, "Illegal fireworks being set off at Race Course Road. Singapore police officers can be seen rushing towards the scene." The post ended by wishing people a happy Diwali.
The roads are within the Little India precinct where large crowds of Indians gather on holidays and weekends.
The two Singaporeans are remanded and will be back in court on November 14.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World’s Oldest Painting Discovered in Cave; Artist Lived 40,000 Years Ago
- PUBG Partnership With DC Comics Will Bring Joker And Harley Quinn Characters to The Game
- Alia Bhatt on Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor: I Think I Have Found ‘The One’
- Facebook Will Let You Unsend Messages on Messenger, Within 10 Minutes of Sending it
- Kohli Faces Social Media Backlash for ‘Move Out of India’ Comment
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...