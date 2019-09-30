Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Indian-origin Man Among Two Money Launders Jailed for 14 Years in UK

The money launderers collectively pocketed a share of the one million pounds of "rare earth" metal scam.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian-origin Man Among Two Money Launders Jailed for 14 Years in UK
Representative image.

London: An Indian-origin man is among two others jailed for a total of 14 years for their role in an elaborate money laundering operation involving a so-called "rare earth" metals scam in the UK.

Tarun Jain had tried to deny his involvement by insisting that the money had been put into an old business account, but the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it was able to prove his role in the fraud.

The 50-year-old was sentenced to six-and-a-half years of imprisonment by Kingston Crown Court on Friday for three counts of converting criminal property.

"These men tried to hide what they were doing through lies or multiple bank accounts, covering the fact they were actually laundering money that had been gained through an elaborate fraud," said Libby Clark, Senior CPS Prosecutor in the South East of England.

The money launderers collectively pocketed a share of the one million pounds of "rare earth" metal scam.

Their setup called Commodities Link gave customers the opportunity to invest in baskets of valuable elements branded as "rare earths" when in reality the metal they were selling was almost worthless.

The group of fraudsters charged between seven and two hundred times the actual value of the metal, and asked their victims to pay some of their investments into accounts owned by 56-year-old Ike Obiamiwe, 36-year-old Daniel Jordan as well as Jain.

Obiamiwe insisted that he was a consultant who gave advice to businesses and told investigators the money in his bank account had come from a trading company in Dubai.

However, the CPS was able to prove the 87,000 pounds in his account was part of the proceeds of the fraud.

Alongside some purchases on iTunes, further investigation found that Jordan had syphoned 80,000 pounds through his accounts.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram