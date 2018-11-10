English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian-origin Man Caught with Heroin Worth 4.6 Million Pound in UK, Gets 9 Year Jail Term
Jeetendra Parekh, 48, was sentenced after a three-day trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court in east London on Thursday.
Source: news.met.police.uk
Loading...
London: An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to nine years' imprisonment by a UK court after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply illegal Class A drugs.
Jeetendra Parekh, 48, was sentenced after a three-day trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court in east London on Thursday.
The court was told that Parekh and a female accomplice, 29-year-old Sibela Ahmed, were caught in a taxi by Scotland Yard officers carrying a plastic bag containing 5 kilograms of heroin in the rear passenger foot-well, with an estimated street value of 500,000 pounds.
Officers later searched an address linked to Ahmed and found a further 46 kg of heroin, with an estimated street value of 4.6 million pounds.
Ahmed had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to possession with intent to supply and was jailed for eight years last month.
"This operation has seen a significant quantity of drugs removed from London's streets and we are pleased Parekh will be joining Ahmed behind bars," said Detective Constable Kevin Rowley, from the Metropolitan Police's East Area Proactive Team.
"I hope these lengthy sentences provide some level of reassurance to the public that we are doing all we can to clamp down on drug dealers and the criminality associated with them," he said.
The Met Police team had caught Parekh and Ahmed with the drugs in December last year.
Jeetendra Parekh, 48, was sentenced after a three-day trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court in east London on Thursday.
The court was told that Parekh and a female accomplice, 29-year-old Sibela Ahmed, were caught in a taxi by Scotland Yard officers carrying a plastic bag containing 5 kilograms of heroin in the rear passenger foot-well, with an estimated street value of 500,000 pounds.
Officers later searched an address linked to Ahmed and found a further 46 kg of heroin, with an estimated street value of 4.6 million pounds.
Ahmed had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to possession with intent to supply and was jailed for eight years last month.
"This operation has seen a significant quantity of drugs removed from London's streets and we are pleased Parekh will be joining Ahmed behind bars," said Detective Constable Kevin Rowley, from the Metropolitan Police's East Area Proactive Team.
"I hope these lengthy sentences provide some level of reassurance to the public that we are doing all we can to clamp down on drug dealers and the criminality associated with them," he said.
The Met Police team had caught Parekh and Ahmed with the drugs in December last year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Niharika Singh Shares Her #MeToo Story, Calls Nawazuddin Sexually Repressed Toxic Indian Man
- Manu-Saurabh Win Mixed Event Gold with Junior World Record
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Watch This Movie Now and You'll Know Bobby Deol is the Best Part of Soldier
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Still Best but Won't Win Ballon d'Or: Kylian Mbappe
- From Ranbir-Alia to Varun-Natasha, Here’s How Your favourite Stars Celebrated Diwali
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...