Indian-origin Man Gets 10 Years in Jail for Fraudulent Investment Schemes in India, Sri Lanka
People who invested in villas in India were told that they could sell the villas in a buyback arrangement for significant profits if they first paid tax.
Representative image.
Singapore: An Indian-origin director of a Singapore-based construction firm was on Friday charged in a court over alleged involvement in two fraudulent investment schemes, including investments in villas in India.
Selliaya Suresh, 49, of RBI Holdings offered one of the schemes for investments in villas in India. The other, an aquabreed scheme, offered investments in crab farms in Sri Lanka, Singapore police said in a statement.
People who invested in villas in India were told that they could sell the villas in a buyback arrangement for significant profits, if they first paid tax.
Investors in the aquabreed scheme were promised annual returns through an "RBI Aquaculture Bond."
Suresh was charged with 23 counts of cheating, 261 counts of forgery, 141 counts of issuing securities without a formal document and two counts of managing a company as an undischarged bankrupt, reported Channel News Asia.
For each count of cheating and forgery, Suresh faces jail of up to 10 years and a fine.
He also faces imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to SGD150,000 for issuing securities without a prospectus.
For managing a company as an undischarged bankrupt, he faces imprisonment of up to two years and a fine not exceeding SGD10,000.
Also Watch
-
Union Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hardik Pandya and Co Make the Most of Rare Free Day in Leeds
- Stranger Things Season 3 Review: '80s Teen Romance Threatened by Looming Dangers From Upside Down
- 'Lovely' Malaika Arora and 'Ghar ka Baccha' Arjun Kapoor Meet Rishi and Neetu in NYC
- Gigi Hadid Flaunts Colossal Purple Bow at Valentino's Colourful Catwalk
- Qualification Scenarios: Mission Impossible For Pakistan
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s