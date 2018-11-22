English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian-origin Man Has Sex with 11-year-old US Girl After Luring Her on Social Media; Arrested
Sachin Aji Bhaskar, a resident of New York's Buffalo city, faces a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, maximum of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Sachin Aji Bhaskar, a resident of New York's Buffalo city, faces a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, maximum of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. (Image: linkedin)
New York: A 22-year-old Indian-origin man in the US has been arrested and charged with sexual enticement of a minor girl through social media, authorities have said.
Sachin Aji Bhaskar, a resident of New York's Buffalo city, faces a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, maximum of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Assistant US Attorney Wei Xiang said on Tuesday that Bhaskar, using a social media application in August, contacted the girl who claimed to be 15 but was 11-year-old.
He picked her up by car and returned her home approximately three hours later after having sex with her.
He made an initial appearance before US Magistrate Judge Kenneth Schroder and is being held pending a detention hearing.
The criminal complaint is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Child Exploitation Task Force.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
