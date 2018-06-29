English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian-origin Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Fake Massage Therapy Training Certificates in US
Naresh Rane, 64, from New Jersey pleaded guilty before senior US District Judge Anne Thompson to an indictment charging him with knowingly and intentionally using and causing the use of facilities in interstate commerce to promote, manage, establish and facilitate the business of prostitution in violation of the New Jersey law.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
New York: An Indian-origin man in the US has pleaded guilty to producing and selling fraudulent massage therapy training certificates for several New Jersey parlours that engaged in prostitution.
Naresh Rane, 64, from New Jersey pleaded guilty before senior US District Judge Anne Thompson to an indictment charging him with knowingly and intentionally using and causing the use of facilities in interstate commerce to promote, manage, establish and facilitate the business of prostitution in violation of the New Jersey law.
According to documents filed in the case, Rane owned and operated Axiom Healthcare Academy, which purported to provide classes in massage therapy training.
Rane showed himself as a businessman who, for a fee that ranged from USD 1,000 to USD 2,600, could provide massage therapy training certificates to anyone who wished to obtain a massage license without the required training.
Rane was also willing to provide phony transcripts listing classes and grades.
Between November 2013 and March 2014, Rane provided 10 fraudulent massage therapy training certificates and transcripts to a former New Jersey councilman who then gave
them to sex workers working in different massage parlours located in Union, Passaic, Hudson and Middlesex Counties in New Jersey.
Rane admitted that he knew the documents he was producing and selling were used to disguise prostitution activities as legitimate massage services.
The charge to which Rane pleaded guilty carries a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a USD 250,000 fine.
Sentencing is scheduled for October this year.
Also Watch
Naresh Rane, 64, from New Jersey pleaded guilty before senior US District Judge Anne Thompson to an indictment charging him with knowingly and intentionally using and causing the use of facilities in interstate commerce to promote, manage, establish and facilitate the business of prostitution in violation of the New Jersey law.
According to documents filed in the case, Rane owned and operated Axiom Healthcare Academy, which purported to provide classes in massage therapy training.
Rane showed himself as a businessman who, for a fee that ranged from USD 1,000 to USD 2,600, could provide massage therapy training certificates to anyone who wished to obtain a massage license without the required training.
Rane was also willing to provide phony transcripts listing classes and grades.
Between November 2013 and March 2014, Rane provided 10 fraudulent massage therapy training certificates and transcripts to a former New Jersey councilman who then gave
them to sex workers working in different massage parlours located in Union, Passaic, Hudson and Middlesex Counties in New Jersey.
Rane admitted that he knew the documents he was producing and selling were used to disguise prostitution activities as legitimate massage services.
The charge to which Rane pleaded guilty carries a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a USD 250,000 fine.
Sentencing is scheduled for October this year.
Also Watch
-
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Get a Sneak Peek of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt Shaking a Leg Together
- POLL | Should India Stick to Same Playing XI for Second Ireland T20I or Give Rested Players a Chance?
- Salman Khan to Reunite With Sanjay Leela Bhansali After 11 Years For Inshallah?
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are So Coloured In Love; These Videos Are Proof
- How Bollywood Has Normalised Homophobia and Hate Against the LGBTQ Community