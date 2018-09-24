English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian-origin Owners of UK Fruit Shop Slashed With Knife in Robbery
Chaman Lal, a local politician, and his wife Vidya Wati were taken to a hospital with minor cuts and injuries on Sunday afternoon after the armed robbery at their shop Uplands Fruits on Sandwell Road.
Representative image.
London: An Indian-origin couple was slashed in a knife-point robbery at their fruit and vegetable shop in Handsworth, in the West Midlands region of England.
Chaman Lal, a local politician, and his wife Vidya Wati were taken to a hospital with minor cuts and injuries on Sunday afternoon after the armed robbery at their shop Uplands Fruits on Sandwell Road.
West Midlands Police said a 45-year-old man and woman aged 33 were arrested on suspicion of the robbery and remain in police custody for questioning.
"We don't underestimate how distressing this would have been for the two victims. We have managed to quickly identify and arrest the suspects who will now be questioned," said Detective Inspector Gemma Currie of West Midlands Police.
Lal, a Labour Party Councillor for Soho and Jewellery Quarter in Handworth, near the city of Birmingham, runs the fruit and vegetable business with his family. The couple's son, Bal, had released CCTV footage of the attack and offered GBP 1,000 reward to anyone with information about the attackers.
"We are still shocked at the moment. It was a bad experience," Councillor Lal said. "We have had very good support from our family and the community. We are grateful for all the support we have been getting," he said. The shop reopened as usual on Monday and attracted a number of well-wishers.
