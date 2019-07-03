Indian-origin Truck Driver Arrested in US for Killing Wife, 3 Other Relatives
Gurpreet Singh, 37, had called 911 to inform that he found the four victims 'on the ground and bleeding in a West Chester apartment where he lived'.
Image for representation.
Washington: A 37-year-old Indian-origin truck driver has been arrested in the US on charges of murdering his wife and three other relatives in April this year, authorities have said.
Gurpreet Singh, the Ohio truck driver, has been arrested in Connecticut. He was being held in New Haven County pending extradition to Ohio to face four aggravated murder charges, West Chester Township Police Chief Joel Herzog said.
Herzog did not say why Singh was in Connecticut, Fox News reported.
The Branford police department said in a statement on Facebook that West Chester Police had notified them that Singh was staying at a local residence. The suspect was arrested in a Wal-Mart parking lot at 2pm on Tuesday, shortly after leaving the home.
Singh called 911 on April 28 to say he found the four "on the ground and bleeding in a West Chester apartment where he lived”.
The victims were later identified as Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; Amarjit Kaur, 58; Parmjit Kaur, 62, and Hakiakat Singh Pannag, 59. The Butler County coroner said all four died from gunshot wounds to the head and each victim was shot at least twice.
After the murder, Singh told the police that he and Shalinderjit Kaur had been married for 17 years and had three children.
Family members identified Parmjit Kaur and Hakitakat Singh Pannag as his wife's parents and Amarjit Kaur as Parmjit's sister. Members of a nearby Sikh temple said the four had worshipped there.
Singh and Kaur's children were staying with other relatives at the time of the slayings and police said Tuesday they were safe but wouldn't say where they were.
Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser declined to discuss details of the investigation, saying the case will be presented to a grand jury, which could help determine whether the suspect would face the death penalty upon conviction.
According to Herzog, "This process is complicated and takes time. Preserving the integrity of this case is crucial to the process."
Fox19 reported that Singh was questioned as a witness the night of the murders, but was not taken into custody at the time. Investigators combed the apartment complex for clues. At one point, divers recovered a gun from a pond behind the building where the murders took place. However, authorities have not confirmed that the gun was used in the killings.
Also Watch
-
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Aaram Se': Watch Katrina Kaif Being Boss Lady as She Tells Fan to Click Picture From Distance
- Jasprit Bumrah's Hunger For Wickets in World Cup is a Meme You Never Knew You Needed
- 'Watch Game on Mute': Fans Troll Sanjay Manjrekar for 'Biased Commentary' in India vs Bangladesh
- ICC World Cup 2019 | India Have Found Their No.4 Batsman: Yuvraj Backs Pant
- ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan & Arthur Desperate for a Shot at World Cup Glory
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s