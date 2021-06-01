US Surgeon General Donates Covid Supplies Worth Rs 1.4 crore to Hospitals in Karnataka

US Surgeon General Vivek Hallegere Murthy and his family have sent medical supplies to hospitals in Karnataka from where his family had once migrated to America. Murthy’s family donated COVID-related supplies worth Rs. 1.4 crore to hospitals in Madikeri and Mandya districts. His father, Lakshmi Narasimha Murthy, who belonged to the old Mysure region and had later migrated to the US, has facilitated the donation through their Scope Foundation.

“We have received the consignment of oxygen concentrators, face shields, masks and other supplies from the foundation. These will be further distributed to taluk-level hospitals and primary health centers," said Dr Harish, director of Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences.

The consignment contains 70 oxygen concentrators with adapters, 25 digital oral thermometers, two lakh face masks, 5000 face shields, 400 nitrile powder-free gloves, 50 oxygen cannula and five voltage transformers.

A relative of Vivek said in the past too, eye camps have been conducted, schools developed in the family’s hometown through the foundation.

