1-min read

Indian-Origin World Bank Economist Drowns at Bali Beach

According to a report, she died after being swept away by strong waves while swimming in the evening at the beach in front of Double Six Hotel in Seminyak, Bali, on Saturday.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2018, 7:13 PM IST
Indian-Origin World Bank Economist Drowns at Bali Beach
Image for representation. (PTI)
Jakarta: A young Indian-origin senior economist working with the World Bank drowned after strong currents pulled her away while she was swimming in a restricted area at a beach in Bali, the Indonesian media reported.

The beach lifeguard tried to save the 37-year-old Aakansha Pande, who resided in Singapore, and took her to Siloam Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival, The Jakarta Post reported.

Pande, a US citizen, was Senior Health Economist at the World Bank where she focused on countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

She died after being swept away by strong waves while swimming in the evening at the beach in front of Double Six Hotel in Seminyak, Bali, on Saturday, the report said.

Quoting lifeguard officials, it said before the incident, Pande had been warned twice by the beach lifeguard as she was swimming in an area where swimming was banned due to strong currents.

"We have put (no swimming signs) in the area. But she kept swimming," the official was quoted as saying.

Earlier, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) had warned that high waves would hit Bali.

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
