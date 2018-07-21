English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2018: 20 Specialist Officer Posts, Application Process Begins on July 21, Stay Tuned!
As per the official advertisement, the candidates can apply online from Saturday i.e. 21st July 2018; however the link for the same is not available as of now, hence the candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website to apply for the same.
Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 20 vacancies for the posts of Specialist Officers has been released on the official website of Indian Overseas Bank, Chennai -iob.in.
As per the official advertisement, the candidates can apply online from Saturday i.e. 21st July 2018; however the link for the same is not available as of now, hence the candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website to apply for the same.
Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 4th August 2018. Indian Overseas bank aims to place the selected candidates as Managers and Senior Managers in Information Security and Information System Audit in MMG Scale II & MMG Scale III.
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.100
IOB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 20
Manager (Information Security) – 4
Senior Manager (Information Security) – 4
Manager (Information System Audit) – 6
Senior Manager (Information System Audit) - 6
Eligibility Criteria:
Manager (Information Security) – The applicant must possess B.E. or B.Tech Degree or Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science & Engineering or Information Technology or Electronics & Communication or Information Security or Cyber Security with at least 60% marks with minimum 2 years of experience in information security domain.
Senior Manager (Information Security) – The applicant must possess B.E. or B.Tech Degree or Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science & Engineering or Information Technology or Electronics & Communication or Information Security or Cyber Security with at least 60% marks with minimum 4 years of experience in Information Security Domain.
Manager (Information System Audit) – The applicant must possess B.E. or B.Tech Degree or Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science & Engineering or Computer Engineering or Information Technology or Electronics & Communication or Information Security or Cyber Security with at least 60% marks with minimum 2 years of experience in IS audit domain.
Senior Manager (Information System Audit) - The applicant must possess B.E. or B. Tech Degree or Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science & Engineering or Computer Engineering or Information Technology or Electronics & Communication or Information Security or Cyber Security with at least with minimum 4 years of experience in IS audit domain.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand pay matrix:
Official Advertisement:
https://www.iob.in/upload/CEDocuments/RECRUITMENT-IS-AUDITOfficers.pdf
Age Limit:
Manager (Information Security) – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 35 years as on 1st July 2018.
Senior Manager (Information Security) – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 40 years as on 1st July 2018.
Manager (Information System Audit) – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 35 years as on 1st July 2018.
Senior Manager (Information System Audit) - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 40 years as on 1st July 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Examination Centers:
New Delhi
Mumbai
Chennai
Kolkata
Hyderabad
Bangalore
