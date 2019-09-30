Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Indian Perspective Missing in Global University Ranking System, Says UGC Chairman

As per the 'Times Higher Education World University Rankings' announced recently, no Indian university figured in the list of top 300 academic institutions.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2019, 10:25 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman on Monday said the Centre is in talks with global agencies to modify their parameters so that efforts of Indian universities in providing education to marginalised classes do not go unnoticed when they prepare their annual rankings for education institutions.

UGC chairman DP Singh said global ranking agencies largely rely on 'global participation' parameters, something which is lacking in Indian universities.

He was replying when asked about dismal performance of Indian universities in the global rankings announced recently.

As per the 'Times Higher Education World University Rankings' announced recently, no Indian university figured in the list of top 300 academic institutions.

"We need to understand first how rankings are given. Global ranking agencies put more stress on global participation. They mainly see how many foreign students from how many countries study in a particular university. In addition, number of foreign teachers in an institution is also an important parameter for such global agencies," Singh told reporters at the Gujarat Vidyapith. Singh was here to participate in the 'National Conference of Vice-Chancellors'.

"Agencies also look for international projects, patents and global reputation. These are the key parameters for agencies and our universities lagged in them," he added. Singh said the central government is trying to convince these agencies to change their ranking parameters.

"Ranking agencies need to take into account how a developing nation like India is addressing its social concerns and diversity.

"Global rankings does not reflect our efforts in educating the marginalised sections such as minorities, SCs/STs as well as women. Our government is telling these agencies to include these parameters too. We are trying to see that agencies change their parameters," said the UGC chairman.

He said the Centre's Institutions of Eminence scheme would prove to be an important step in creating world-class institutions in the next 10 to 15 years.

