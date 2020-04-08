Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Indian Pharmaceuticals Boost Production of Anti-malaria Drug Hydroxychloroquine to Deal with Rising Demands

The government orders came into effect after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommended HCQ as prophylaxis for SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 8, 2020, 4:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Pharmaceuticals Boost Production of Anti-malaria Drug Hydroxychloroquine to Deal with Rising Demands
Image for representation (Reuters)

The demand for anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) has increased in India and worldwide to treat COVID-19 patients. To deal with the growing demand, two of the leading pharmaceutical companies for HCQ in India – Zydus Cadila and IPCA laboratories – have boosted the production 10 times on government orders.

Zydus group chairman Pankaj Patel told The Times of India that their company has ramped up the production 10 times to produce 15 crore tablets of 200mg per month. The company is currently helping the government to stock at least 10 crore dosages of the HCQ drug.

The government orders came into effect after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommended HCQ as prophylaxis for SARS-CoV-2 infection. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also shared the advisory on its official page.

Talking to ThePrint, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA)’s chairman Shubra Singh revealed that the country is ensuring enough stocks to deal with the situation. “We are capable of producing 40 metric tons of HCQ every month (which means 20 crore pills of 200 mg). If HCQ proves further relevance, its production can be jacked up,” she mentioned.

While there is no drug or vaccine to treat COVID-19 patients at the moment, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended a few drugs as therapeutic options for patients with COVID-19.

As mentioned, Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, both anti-malarial drugs, are currently under investigation in clinical trials for SARS-CoV-2 infection.

A few days back, the United States requested India to lift the ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. To help other nations, India has temporarily lifted the ban.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,643

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,194

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    401

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,052,606

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,444,822

    +13,903

  • Cured/Discharged

    309,113

     

  • Total DEATHS

    83,103

    +1,069
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres