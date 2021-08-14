'Indian Police Officers' Let Terrorists Enter, Attack Pathankot Airbase: New Book

Corrupt Indian police officers helped terrorists identify less monitored locations near the Pathankot Airbase and helped them hide grenade, mortars, arms and ammunition before January 2, 2016, attack on the airbase, two foreign journalists in their book “Spy Stories: Inside the secret world of the R.A.W. and the I.S.I" have claimed.

Authors Adrian Levi and Scot Clark have claimed that a group of armed terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed entered India after crossing the Ravi river in the Indian army attire. They, then, hijacked a few four-wheelers and moved towards the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot. After reaching there, they crossed a wall and moved towards the residential area where they opened fire first.

The security forces gunned down four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists near the residential area, while three security personnel were martyred in the attack. The next day, an IED blast was carried out by terrorists in which four Indian soldiers were martyred. The Indian security agencies took three days to bring the situation under control at the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot. The authors of the book claim that India responded by heaping pressure on Pakistan by threatening war.

The book further mentions that the combined investigating agencies were honest with their internal report on the Pathankot Indian Air Force base attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists.

Levi and Clark further write that both the agencies in their internal reports have mentioned that no adequate steps were taken by security agencies to guard the Pathankot Indian Air Force base irrespective of several intelligence inputs.

The journalist-duo has also mentioned that more than 91 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border is not fenced or wired in Punjab. Referring to four reports suggesting rivers near the borders to be sensitive and no trap has been set there, they said that despite several written requests, no extra forces were deployed in the area for patrolling. Nor any monitoring devices had been installed in the area.

They say that Jaish-e-Mohammed had made payments to someone to procure 350 kilograms of explosives in India. The supplier was ready with the stock and waiting in India to hand over the explosives.

The journalists further added that corrupt officials had helped the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists find a safe entry zone. The area identified by the corrupt police officials for the entry of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists had floodlights placed in low areas and it was not under CCTV scan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here