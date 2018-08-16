Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry With Vajpayee's Death

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who served as the PM in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004, passed away in New Delhi on Thursday. Vajpayee, who was suffering from a prolonged illness for over a decade, was 93.Born on Christmas Day in 1924 in Gwalior, Vajpayee’s first tryst with politics came as early as Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Quit India’ movement, because of which a young Vajpayee and his brother even spent time in jail. In the late 1940s, he became a full-time member of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), which served as the platform for his eventual entry into politics.In 1957, he was elected as a member to the 2nd Lok Sabha from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. It was here that he went toe-to-toe with veterans of the Congress, including Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.Vajpayee also caught the eye of Nehru, who saw great potential in the young Parliamentarian. Once Nehru is said to have introduced Vajpayee to the British Prime Minister and said, “He (Atal) is a young leader of the opposition who is always criticizing me, but I see in him a great future.”Vajpayee would be elected ten times to the Lok Sabha and two times to the Rajya Sabha in his political career. In Parliament, he was known for his wit and oratorical skills.In 1968, after the mysterious death of Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Vajpayee became the president of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. In 1974, he joined Jai Prakash Narayan’s call for ‘total revolution’ and in 1975 went to jail during the Emergency. As one of the bitterest critics of the Indira Gandhi regime, Vajpayee was among the first leaders to be arrested after the imposition of Emergency.In the 1977 General Election, which was held in the aftermath of the Emergency, the newly formed Janata Party trounced the Congress. Vajpayee was then sworn in as external affairs minister in the Morarji Desai cabinet. After the fall of the Janata Government and the return of Indira Gandhi in 1980, Vajpayee and LK Advani chose to disband the erstwhile Jana Sangh, and in its place, form a new political outfit called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Vajpayee formed the BJP on the principles of ‘Gandhian Socialism’, however, it failed to give immediate political dividends as the party could only win two seats in the 1984 Lok Sabha polls. Vajpayee lost his own seat of Gwalior to Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.However, the BJP made a comeback in the 1989 elections on the back of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. On December 6, 1992, when a group of Karsevaks demolished the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, Vajpayee had apologized for failing to stop the incident.In 1996, he led the BJP as it became the single largest party in the Lok Sabha. The President invited Vajpayee to form a minority government, but it lasted only 13 days. In 1998, fresh elections were held and the Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) formed the government.During Vajpayee’s second stint as Prime Minister, India conducted nuclear tests at Pokhran, joining a small group of nations with nuclear weapons. He also sued for peace with Pakistan and undertook a historic bus journey from Delhi to Lahore, where he was greeted by his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif. Soon, however, the peace process was derailed as the Kargil War broke out in 1999 between India and Pakistan.While India won the war under Vajpayee’s leadership, all was not well on the domestic front as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) withdrew its support from the government in mid-1999. Vajpayee’s government failed the floor test by a single vote. Fresh elections were held and, once again, the Vajpayee-led coalition returned to power.In 2004, Vajpayee became the first ever Non-Congress Prime Minister to complete a full term in office. During his final term as Prime Minister, he started various flagship programmes such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana that focused on improving infrastructure. Under him, India’s GDP growth rate touched 7%. He attempted, once again, to permanently improve relations with Pakistan. Vajpayee invited Pakistan’s military ruler General Pervez Musharraf to the Agra Summit in 2001, which nearly resulted in a historic peace accord until talks broke down.In December 2005, Vajpayee announced his retirement from active politics and handed over the reins of the party to Advani and Pramod Mahajan. In addition to being a politician and a diplomat, Vajpayee was known for his poetry. Political adversaries and allies alike often praised Vajapyee for his magnanimity and the ability to reach out across the aisle to opponents. The testament to Vajpayee’s stature was former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s speech in the Rajya Sabha, in which he referred to Vajpayee as the ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ of Indian politics.