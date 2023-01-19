CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » India » Indian Politics Needs More Like Her: Jairam Ramesh Reacts to Jacinda Ardern's Resignation Announcement
1-MIN READ

Indian Politics Needs More Like Her: Jairam Ramesh Reacts to Jacinda Ardern's Resignation Announcement

PTI

Last Updated: January 19, 2023, 10:38 IST

New Delhi, India

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reacted to Jacinda Arden's resignation announcement (File Photo: PTI/Reuters)

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reacted to Jacinda Arden's resignation announcement (File Photo: PTI/Reuters)

Ardern's empathetic handling of the nation's worst mass-shooting and health-driven response to the coronavirus pandemic led her to become an international icon but she has faced mounting criticism at home.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Thursday hailed New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has announced that she is stepping down as her country’s leader, and said that “Indian politics needs more like her".

Ardern told reporters in Napier that February 7 will be her last day in office. She will hold her seat as a lawmaker until the general election, which she said would be held on October 14.

“Legendary cricket commentator, Vijay Merchant once said about retiring at the peak of his career: Go when people ask why is he going instead of why isn’t he going. Kiwi PM, Jacinda Ardern has just said she is quitting following Merchant’s maxim," Congress general secretary Ramesh said on Twitter.

“Indian politics needs more like her," he added.

Ardern’s empathetic handling of the nation’s worst mass-shooting and health-driven response to the coronavirus pandemic led her to become an international icon but she has faced mounting criticism at home.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:January 19, 2023, 10:37 IST
last updated:January 19, 2023, 10:38 IST
Read More