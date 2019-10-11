Indian Professionals Can Now Apply for US Work Visas 90 Days Before Employment Begins

The US Embassy in New Delhi directed Indian applicants to apply for their work visas at least 90 days before they are set to join their employment.

The Embassy notified applicants on Twitter saying. "Applying for your work #USvisa? You can apply up to 90 days before the employment start date noted on your I-797 form."

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued the I-797 form to communicate with the applicants and convey any immigration benefit.

Work visa for Indian citizens is one of the pivotal in US-India bilateral ties, with the H-1B being the most sought after visa among Indian professionals.

US companies use the H-1B visa to employ foreign nationals in specialty occupations that may need theoretical and technical expertise.

