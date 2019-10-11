Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Indian Professionals Can Now Apply for US Work Visas 90 Days Before Employment Begins

Work visa for Indian citizens is one of the pivotal in US-India bilateral ties, with the H-1B being the most sought after visa among Indian professionals.

News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2019, 8:50 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian Professionals Can Now Apply for US Work Visas 90 Days Before Employment Begins
Image for representation (Reuters)

The US Embassy in New Delhi directed Indian applicants to apply for their work visas at least 90 days before they are set to join their employment.

The Embassy notified applicants on Twitter saying. "Applying for your work #USvisa? You can apply up to 90 days before the employment start date noted on your I-797 form."

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued the I-797 form to communicate with the applicants and convey any immigration benefit.

Work visa for Indian citizens is one of the pivotal in US-India bilateral ties, with the H-1B being the most sought after visa among Indian professionals.

US companies use the H-1B visa to employ foreign nationals in specialty occupations that may need theoretical and technical expertise.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram