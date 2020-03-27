Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Indian Railway Converts Train Coach into Isolation Ward Amid Coronavirus Fears

Railway officials said they are trying to convert a coach stationed at the New Delhi depot into an isolation ward for COVID-19 patients after consulting medics as preparation of larger medical crisis.

IANS

Updated:March 27, 2020, 2:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Railway Converts Train Coach into Isolation Ward Amid Coronavirus Fears
Representative Image; For representation: A passenger wearing face mask and gloves as a precaution against COVID-19 peeps out of a train window at Secunderabad Railway Station in Hyderabad on March 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Prayagraj: The Indian Railways is preparing to convert train coaches into isolation wards to prepare for a fight against coronavirus pandemic.

North Central Railway (NCR) General Manager Rajiv Chaudhary, said that the Railways are trying to convert a coach at the coaching depot in New Delhi into isolation wards after consulting medical professionals.

"A sleeper coach of a train is being converted and improvised into isolation wards for patients suffering from Covid-19. Such a plan can help us be well-prepared to meet any emergency," he said.

Besides, all Railway divisions have identified a ward or building for setting up isolation beds for Covid-19 patients.

Likewise, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is working out a plan to serve meals in different parts of the country and hospitals if the need arises.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NCR, Ajeet Kumar Singh said, "NCR has taken necessary steps to ensure operational safety to mitigate any possibility of disruption in goods trains."

In big yards, where maintenance requires concentration of staff, speed of goods trains has been reduced to 15 kmph to sustain required operation and maintenance with social distancing, he informed.

Similarly, NCR is considering an extension of the mandatory Paramedical Medical Examination (PME) of safety category and running staff to boost its medical facilities.

"NCR is also imparting training to its paramedical staff on for Covid-19 related procedures, especially ventilators. Videos posted on the ministry of health and family welfare's website are being used to train staff," said Chaudhary.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram