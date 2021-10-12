Indian Railway Offers Special Tour Package For Darjeeling's Ghum Festival 2021

Indian Railway is offering special tour package for Ghum festival 2021 organized by UNESCO World Heritage and Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, from November 13 to December 5. In this tour package, amazing joy rides amidst lush green terrains and weekly fun events will be included. Travellers can enjoy joy rides on Darjeeling – Ghum section, Red Panda special train rides on Kurseong – Mahanadi section, Jungle Tea Safari rides on Siliguri – Rongtong section, and passenger train journeys between NJP and Darjeeling.

Visit to other weekly events like sunrise & sunset viewing at Tiger Hill Point, enjoying local bands, trekathon, karaoke, mountain biking, tea garden tours, stand-up comedy, folk dance performances, visit art exhibitions, handicrafts, and clothing stalls will also be included in this tour package. Not only this, travellers will also be served the world-renowned Darjeeling Tea by the Indian Railway during the Ghum festival. Besides, people can also experience exceptional local Darjeeling dishes like momos, sel rotis and much more. Check the details of the Trains below-

Train Number 52541/52540: Darjeeling Himalayan Railways has resumed the services of train number 52541/52540 from August 25 onwards between NJP and Darjeeling. The passenger train serves one 17 seater FCZ, one 29 seater vista dome coach as well as one Parcel Van.

Joy Rides services: The Indian Railway had also resumed six joy ride services for the Darjeeling – Ghum – Darjeeling section from August 16 onwards. As per the reports, train numbers 52594 and 52596 will offer Steam Joyride, train numbers 52591 and 52597 will offer Diesel Joyride. Besides, train number 52598 will also offer Steam Joyride while train number 52599 will offer Diesel Joyride.

The Ghum festival 2021 will be organized by will be organised by Darjeeling Himalayan Railway in collaboration with Darjeeling Kalimpong Himalayan Tourism Association, Darjeeling Hotel Owner Association, Darjeeling Homestay Association, Darjeeling Hill Runners Association, and Darjeeling Mountain Biking Club. The festival will be sponsored by Divisional Sports Association, Katihar, Northeast Frontier Railways.

