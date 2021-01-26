Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Fresh Vacancies In Sports Discipline at indianrailways.gov.in, Apply By February 23

The Indian Railways has begun the recruitment drive for a total of 26 vacancies at www.indianrailways.gov.in. The Railways has invited candidates to submit applications in an online format. According to the official notification, the board has sought applications in sports disciplines in South East Central Railway. The last day to apply online is February 23, 2021. The selected candidates will be paid as per the Seventh Pay Commission salary system. “Online applications are invited from eligible sports persons in sports disciplines in 7th CPC Pay Matrix Level-2 or 3, Level4 and Level-5 on South East Central Railway,” read the notice.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Level-2 and Level 3: Candidates should have passed Class 12 for non-technical posts, and, Class 10 with ITI for technical posts. However, all the candidates who have only passed Class l0 are also eligible to apply. The board will consider them for Technician categories, but their training period would be extended up to three years unless they get an ITI qualification in the relevant trade.

Level 4: Candidate must have graduation in any discipline from a recognised university.

OR First Year B.Sc. (Physics) or Class 12 (+2 stage) in Science (Physics or Maths).

OR Class 12 (+2 stage) with Stenography (Hindi or English as per scheduled standards for recruitment in Railways) etc.

Level-5: Candidate should be a graduate in any discipline or equivalent.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The minimum age limit to apply for the posts is 18 years while the maximum age limit is 25 years.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Documents Required

Candidates should upload a scanned copy of the following documents:

• DOB

• Educational qualification

• Sports achievements

• OBC certificate and OBC declaration

• SC/ST certificate for SC/ST candidates

• Minority community declaration for Minority Community candidates

• Format for EBC certificate

• certificates of sports achievements at various levels

• Passport size photograph (colour)

• signature of the candidate.

It is to be noted that only the certificates of age, educational qualification and sports norms etc attached with the application form at the time of submission will be considered for recruitment. No certificate will be allowed to be uploaded later on. Also, the certificates being uploaded should be clear. If the certificates blur, the application will liable to be rejected.