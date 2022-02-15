Indian Railway Stations to Become Disabled-Friendly

The Indian Railway will soon have as many as 30 disable-friendly stations across the nation. This initiative intends to assist persons with visual disabilities, those who are on wheelchairs, and hearing impairments, in traveling freely by minimising their dependency on fellow passengers.

There will be leading braille indications at platforms and rails to point at numbers and amenities, reflective strips at staircases for persons with limited vision, braille general signage for facilities such as a male-female restroom, and braille maps of the railway station.

In addition, a QR code system will be provided to see a sign language film about the station. Braille information pamphlets will be available at the inquiry counters, as well as a portable ramp and wheelchair for boarding the Divyang coach.

The initiative has been undertaken by Standard Chartered Bank in partnership with Anuprayaas and Samarthanam Trust. The actions are part of the Bank’s “Seeing is Believing" project, which aims to combat vision impairment and preventable blindness.

Karuna Bhatia, Standard Chartered’s Head of Sustainability in India, was optimistic about the collaboration. “While there is still a long way to go, this effort under our Seeing is Believing campaign confirms our commitment to enhancing accessibility and breaking down barriers for persons with disabilities," he noted while commenting on the initiative.

Although Thane railway station, in Maharashtra, would be the first to open, all of these amenities will be accessible at the nation’s 30 railway stations by 1 April 2022. Bandra, Agra, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Egmore Chennai, Bhopal, Mathura, and Secunderabad are among the stations to be serviced by this development.

