Indian Railways to Resume Monthly Season Tickets for These Trains, Know Details

The Indian Railways after starting several special trains in recent days on Monday declared to resume selling of monthly season tickets (MST) for several passenger trains running in the North Western Railway zone. The Indian Railways is slowly opening up various services and resuming operation of trains as the Covid-19 cases are subsiding across the country.

According to North Western Railway officials the Indian Railways has decided to resume the sale of MST for 19 pairs of trains operating in the NWR zone.

Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway Lieutenant Shashi Kiran said, “With Coronavirus cases decreasing in the area and for the safety and convenience of people we have started reselling MST for selective routes and trains.”

Monthly Season Tickets available for following trains:

09605/06, Ajmer-Jaipur-Ajmer Demu special train

09615/16, Ajmer-Marwar-Ajmer passenger special train

04825/26, Jodhpur-Jaisalmer-Jodhpur passenger special train

04701/02, Lalgarh-Abohar-Lalgarh Passenger special train (leaving Bathinda in Lalgarh-Bathinda-Lalgarh route)

04761/62, Sriganganagar-Suratgarh-Sri Ganganagar passenger special train

04763/64, Sadulpur-Sriganganagar-Sadulpur passenger special train

04789/90, Rewari-Bikaner-Rewari passenger special train

04835/36, Hisar-Rewari-Hisar passenger special train

04869/70, Ratangarh-Sardarshahar-Ratangarh Demu special

09735/36, Phulera-Rewari-Phulera passenger special

09743/46, Suratgarh-Anupgarh-Suratgarh passenger special

09749/50, Suratgarh-Bathinda-Suratgarh passenger special train (leaving Bathinda in Suratgarh-Bathinda-Suratgarh route)

09741/42, Jaipur-Bayana-Jaipur passenger special train (Leaving Sawai and Madhopur in Jaipur-Sawai Madhopur-Jaipur route

04875/76, Jodhpur-Bhildi-Jodhpur demu special (Leaving Bhildi in Jodhpur-Bhildi-Jodhpur route)

04859/60, Sikar-Churu-Sikar demu special train

04763/64, Sadulpur-Sriganganagar-Sadulpur passenger special train

04781/82, Bathinda-Rewari-Bathinda passenger special (Leaving Bathinda in Bathinda-Rewari-Bathinda route)

04787/88, Bhiwani-Rewari-Bhiwani passenger special train

04881/82, Barmer-Munabao-Barmer passenger special.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here