Indian Railways’ 18-Hour Block in Mumbai to Affect Several Long Distance and Suburban Trains from Today; Check Full List

The Mumbai Suburban Rail - considered the lifeline of the city - will be partially shut for upto 18 hours from Sunday, December 19, for commissioning of Thane-Diva 5th and 6th lines and crossovers at Diva (North) for diversion of trains. The block by the Central Railway (CR) will be operated on Up and Down slow lines from 8 am on Sunday, December 19 to 2 am of Monday, December 20.

During the period, services of several long distance and suburban trains will remain cancelled between December 18 and December 20. “Suburban services will not be available at Kalva and Mumbra stations during the block period,” a release by CR said. CR has appealed passengers boarding from Kopar and Thakurli stations, to board trains from Dombivli and Kalyan respectively. “Railway administration has arranged to run buses in coordination with Thane and Kalyan-Dombivali Transport Undertakings for the benefit of passengers,” it added.

HERE’S LIST OF SUBURBAN SERVICES THAT WILL BE AFFECTED:

Up slow / semi-fast services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Kalyan from 07.47 hrs to 23.52 hrs will be diverted on Up fast line between Diva and Mulund skipping halt at Mumbra and Kalva; further re-diverted on Up slow line at Mulund station and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Down slow/semi-fast services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Mulund at 07.42 hrs to 01.15 hrs (of 20.12.2021) will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Diva stations skipping halt at Kalva and Mumbra; further re-diverted o­n Down slow line at Diva station and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

CANCELLATION OF EXPRESS TRAINS JOURNEY COMMENCING ON DECEMBER 18

12112 Amravati-Mumbai Express

17611 Nanded-Mumbai Express

11030 Kolhapur-Mumbai Koyna Express

CANCELLATION OF EXPRESS TRAINS JOURNEY COMMENCING ON DECEMBER 19

11007 / 11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

12109 /12110 Mumbai-Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express

12071 / 12072 Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express

11401 Mumbai-Adilabad Nandigram Express

12123 /12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen

12111 Mumbai-Amravati Express

11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express

17612 Mumbai-Nanded Express

11029 Mumbai-Kolhapur Koyna Express

CANCELLATION OF EXPRESS TRAINS JOURNEY COMMENCING ON DECEMBER 20

11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Nandigram Express

11140 Gadag-Mumbai Express

SHORT TERMINATION / SHORT ORIGINATION OF EXPRESS TRAINS

17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express JCO 18.12.2021 will be short terminated at Pune

17318 Dadar- Hubballi Express JCO 19.12.2021 will short originate from Pune.

