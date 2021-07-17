Indian Railways Alert: Mega Block on Central Railway on Sunday; Check Mumbai Local Train Timings, Route Details

Indian Railways’ Central Railway zone Central Railway would operate mega block on Trans Harbour and Harbour suburban section on Sunday, July 18 on account of maintenance work. However, there will be no Mega block on Main Line. Railway will run special services between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Trans Harbour line and Harbour line passengers will be permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period, a release by the Central Railway said.

THANE-VASHI/NERUL/PANVEL UP AND DN TRANS HARBOUR LINE FROM 11.10 AM TO 4.10 PM

All down Trans Harbour line services for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.19 pm and Up services leaving Panvel/Nerul/Vashi from 10.15 am to 4.09 pm will remain suspended during the block period.

CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS – CHUNABHATTI / BANDRA DN HARBOUR LINE FROM 11.40 AM TO 4.40 PM & CHUNABHATTI / BANDRA- CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS UP HARBOUR LINE FROM 11.10 AM TO 4.10 PM

Similarly all down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 11.34 am to 4.47 pm and down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 09.56 am to 4.43 pm, will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will also remain suspended.

“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety,” CR said in a release.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here