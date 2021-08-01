Indian Railways Alert: Mega Block on Mumbai Local Trains Today; Check Timings, Route Details

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, August 1. However, special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period. “These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety," CR said in a release.

Here are the details:

Thane-Kalyan Up and Dn fast lines from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm

Dn fast/semi fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.37 am to 2.48 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations, halting as per their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast/semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.26 am to 3.19 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations, halting as per their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Panvel- Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm (Excluding Belapur-Kharkopar BSU line)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.49 am to 4.01 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.03 am to 3.16 pm will remain suspended.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 9.01 am to 3.53 pm will and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

Dn BSU line services for Kharkopar leaving Nerul from 10.15 am to 2.45 pm and Up BSU line services for Nerul leaving Kharkopar from 10.45 am to 3.15 pm will remain cancelled.

Services available

Special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Belapur-Kharkopar services will run as per schedule during the block period.

