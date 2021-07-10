Indian Railways Alert: Mumbai Passenger Reservation System to Remain Shut For 3 Hours on July 10-11

The passenger reservation system (PRS) of the Indian Railways would be suspended for three hours for data compression on the intervening night of July 10-July 11, a statement released by the Central Railway said. “PRS and Coaching refund activities will not be available from 23.45 hrs of 10.7.2021 to 02.45 hrs of 11.7.2021. Refund will be done manually as per extant rules,” a release by CR added.

During the period, IVRS system, current reservation, refund counters, coaching refund terminal, charting work and internet booking for Mumbai PRS will not be available.

