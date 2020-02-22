Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Indian Railways Allahabad Division Renamed as Prayagraj Division

The notification, issued by Sushant Kumar Mishra, Secretary Railway Board, further said that the names of other railway offices in this division, bearing the name 'Allahabad', may also be changed accordingly.

IANS

Updated:February 22, 2020, 7:38 PM IST
Indian Railways Allahabad Division Renamed as Prayagraj Division
Rashtriya Rakshak Samuh activists cover Allahabad Railway Junction board with poster of 'Prayagraj' as Uttar Pradesh government Cabinet approves renaming of the city. (Image: PTI / file)

New Delhi: The government on Saturday changed the name of the Indian Railways Allahabad division to Prayagraj division and it also proposed to change of the other railway offices in the Division bearing the name Allahabad.

In a gazette notification, the government said, "It is hereby notified for general public that central government has decided to change the name of Allahabad Division to Prayagraj Division."

The notification, issued by Sushant Kumar Mishra, Secretary Railway Board, further said that the names of other railway offices in this division, bearing the name "Allahabad", may also be changed accordingly.

In 2018, the Yogi Adityanath government renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad division as Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday approved renaming four Railway Stations in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

According to an official communication, Allahabad Junction will now be Prayagraj Junction, Allahabad City will now be known as Prayagraj Rambag, Allahabad Chheoki has been changed to Prayagraj Chheoki and the name of Prayagghat has been changed to Prayagraj Sangam.

The names of the stations were changed by the central and the state government on Thursday.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

