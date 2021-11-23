Indian Railways Allows Fully Vaccinated Passengers to Book Mumbai Local Train Tickets on Mobile Phones; Check Step-by-step Guide to Get e-Pass

In a respite for Mumbaikars, now fully vaccinated passengers of the Central Railway’s suburban trains can book their single journey and season tickets on their mobile phones through the Railways’ Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app, which has been linked to the state government’s Universal Pass, an official said on Tuesday. The linking of UTS application and Universal Pass will enable passengers to book their tickets seamlessly without any hassle, said Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager of Central Railway.

“Anyone who has taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has completed 14 days since the administration of the last dose has to take state government’s Universal Pass, which was issued after due verification of the vaccination status," Lahoti said. The linking of the two systems will provide significant relief to passengers and reduce queues at railway ticket counters.

Railways has linked UTS Mobile app with Universal pass of Maharashtra govt which will allow fully vaccinated local commuters to book tickets on their phones: Anil Kumar Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

An updated Android version of the UTS app was already available on Google Play Store, while the IOS version is likely to be updated in Apple Store by Tuesday night, he said, adding that with this, passengers can buy single journey and season tickets through UTS app.

The Central Railway, Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and state government were working together to link the UTS app with the UPS, the official said.

From October 30, the state government allowed citizens to travel on suburban trains by obtaining single journey tickets, but passengers had to produce a universal pass for this. At present, passengers have to produce their universal passes at ticket counters to buy tickets.

During the pandemic, UTS app was suspended, as there was no system to verify the vaccination status of passengers. Now, the UTS app will be opened for public with proper vaccination verification made possible by linking it with the state government portal, it was stated.

PAPERLESS TRAVEL

Passengers can opt for the paperless ticket option while making the journey booking which helps the railways on its paper making the app an environment-friendly option. Additionally, the need to carry tickets safely during travel is also eliminated as passengers can show their tickets on the app to TTE during checking.

ON THE RUN BOOKING

The UTS app offers the facility of on the run booking which is very useful for passengers who make last-minute travel plans as they can now scan the QR code displayed at various points on the railway, and book tickets. This facility is currently available at over 1600 railway stations on the national transporter’s network.

CASHLESS BOOKING

UTS facilitates a cashless booking experience on its app allowing users to make payments through mobile wallets, UPI, debit card, credit card and rail-wallet. Bonus on rail wallet top-up- Passengers making a booking through rail wallet are given a five per cent bonus on the wallet top-up.

What is a Universal Travel Pass?

The Universal Travel Pass with a QR code will allow residents of Mumbai and adjoining areas, a hassle-free travel experience in Mumbai Metro, suburban local trains, and monorail. All establishments are categorized based on the nature of business and their staff will be allowed to travel during restricted timelines based on guidelines. System generates e-pass for the staff of registered establishments. This e-pass has QR code which can be authenticated by railway/bus authority.

How it will work?

The new system will allow people to travel in the local trains based on the level of restrictions imposed in Mumbai. For example, Mumbai is in level 3 restriction. A person with a Degree 3 pass will only be allowed to travel if the restrictions in effect are of levels 1, 2, or 3. Next, if a commuter has a Degree 2 pass, he/she will be able to travel if the limitation level is 1 or 2. Similarly, if an individual has a Degree 5 pass, he/she can access the local trains regardless of the level of restrictions.

HERE’S A STEP –BY-STEP GUIDE TO GENERATE E-PASS:

