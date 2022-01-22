Indian Railways Announces Mega Block in Mumbai on Sunday; Services of These Trains Will be Affected on January 23

Mumbai Mega Block on January 23: The Central Railway (CR) will operate a mega block on its suburban sections of Harbour Line for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, January 23. During the period, all Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Wadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Similarly, Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended. However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period. Harbour line passengers will also be permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period, said a release by CR.

CR will also be conducting a traffic and power block on Main line between Thane-Diva section from January 22 midnight to January 23.

WHAT: Mega Block on Sunday, January 23 by the Central Railway

WHEN: From 11.40 am to 4.40 pm

WHERE: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line

WHEN: From 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

WHERE: Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line

“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” the CR release added.

14-HOUR LONG INFRASTRUCTURE BLOCK

The rail traffic in Mumbai will remain affected on Sunday, January 23 due to the ongoing laying of fifth and sixth rail lines between Thane and Diva rail sections. For the construction work, a 14-hour long infrastructure block will be imposed on the route beginning 1:20 AM on Sunday, January 23. The block will be placed until 3:20 PM on the down fast line. Similarly, a two-hour block from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM will be imposed on the up fast line.

All trains originating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus after 2 AM on January 23 will be diverted between Mulund and Kalyan. Trains going towards Kalyan will not stop at Thane station and its passengers will be able to board trains from Dadar and Kalyan stations. Konkan-bound Mail Express trains will depart from Thane’s platform number 7.

After the block period, Kalyan bound trains will leave from Platform 5 at Thane. Additionally, some of the trains will also remain cancelled for the day.

