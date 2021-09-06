Indian Railways Announces 'Shri Ramayana Yatra', Check Out Route, Fare and Other Details

In a bid to promote religious tourism and the Centre’s ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative, the Indian Railways has announced the ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, the catering and tourism subsidiary, shared the fare structure and route of these special trains. In an issued statement, the ministry said that the tour by Deluxe AC Tourists trains, which will begin after Diwali in November, will be flagged off from Safdarjung Railway Station in Delhi on November 7. The route will cover all prominent places linked to Lord Ram.

People will have to pay Rs 82,950 each for the entire Shri Ramayana Yatra journey. This would include journey in AC classes, AC hotel accommodation, meals, transfer, sight-seeing, travel insurance, and IRCTC Tour Managers services.

The fully AC train, which is equipped with a bunch of features, will provide accommodation in 1st and 2nd AC. It will have a modern kitchen, sensor-based washroom functions, two fine-dining restaurants, shower cubicles, and foot massager. To ensure the safety of the tourists, each coach will have security guards and CCTV cameras installed.

It was revealed that the entire journey would take 17 days, with Ayodhya being the first stop. During the halt in Ayodhya, the tourists will get a chance to visit the under-construction Shri Ram Janmbhumi temple, Nandigram’s Bharat Mandir, and Hanuman temple.

The train will next take the tourists to Sitamarhi, the birthplace of Goddess Sita in Bihar. The Ram-Janki Temple in Janakpur will also be covered via road travel. Temples in Varanasi, Chitrakoot, and Prayag will also be covered. The last halt in the route would be in Nasik, Rameshwaram, and Hampi. The train is slated to return to Delhi on the 17th day after roughly covering 7,500 km.

IRCTC has stated that in order to take the journey, everyone above 18-years of age should be fully vaccinated. All possible COVID-19 protocols will also be adhered. All passengers will be provided with safety kits, including face masks, sanitisers, and gloves.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here