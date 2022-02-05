Indian Railways Announces Special Tour For Tirumala Tirupati, Here Are The Details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has rolled out a special tour air package for visiting Tirumala Tirupati. Indian Railways is offering the one-night, two-day air travel package from February 5. The tour will start from Hyderabad and will cover Tirupati, Kanipakam, Srinivasa Mangapuram, Srikalahasti, Tiruchanur and Tirumala.

According to the IRCTC, single occupancy will cost Rs 12,905 per person, double occupancy per person will come at a price tag of Rs 11,220 and triple occupancy will cost Rs 11,125 per person. There will also be a child with bed occupancy for Rs 10,310 along with a child (5 to 11 years) without bed occupancy for Rs 10,065

Infants below the age of two years will be charged Rs 1500 (one way). The payment must be made at the counters in the airport.

The pricing of the packages includes meals, round-trip airfare, transportation, temple visiting, guide services etc. The flights for the tour will depart on February 5, 12, 17, 19, 24, and 26.

There is also a mandatory dress code for the pilgrims under this yatra which includes the following-:

Men: Dhoti (white) and shirt or kurta and pyjama

Women: Saree or salwar kameez with mandatory pallu.

All pilgrims have been asked not to wear clothes like T-shirts, jeans, etc. It is strictly prohibited during the tour. The renowned Sri Venkateswara Temple is located in Tirumala at Tirupati.

The temple is devoted to Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu who is believed to have arrived here to save humanity from the troubles of Kaliyuga. As a result, the location is known as Kaliyuga Vaikuntha, and the Lord who is worshipped here is known as Kaliyuga Prathyaksha Daivam.

Tirupati is the richest temple in the world when it comes to donations. On average about 50,000 to 100,000 pilgrims visit the temple on a daily basis.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.