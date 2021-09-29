Indian Railways Announces Stoppage Of A New Train At Surat From September 30

With Coronavirus cases decreasing across the country, the Indian Railways has started operating several reserved and unreserved mail and express trains to connect important cities.

However, there were only a handful of trains halting at Gujarat’s textile city Surat. People used to find it very difficult to travel to and from Surat due to availability of only a limited number of trains. On Tuesday, the Indian Railways announced to halt a few of its special trains at Surat railway station.

Now the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam special train running between Delhi and Kerala will stop at Surat railway station.

A senior official of Indian Railways said, “From the last few weeks, we had been noticing that a large number of people were booking tickets for Surat or from the city to travel to other parts of the country. For the convenience of the people and to maintain Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in the trains, the Indian Railways has decided to halt a few more trains in Surat,” added the officer.

According to a spokesperson of Northern Railway, for the convenience of passengers, train numbering 02283/02284 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin special will halt at Surat station for the next six months from September 30 on a trial basis.

Train numbering 02283 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin special will arrive at Surat at 02.57 am and the train numbering 02284 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam special will arrive at Surat at 11.25 am. Both the trains will halt in Surat railway station for three minutes each.

However, many people believe that the decision comes as Surat is a business hub and several high profile businessmen based in the city have been demanding to increase the number of trains connecting to the city. The businessmen were complaining that their daily business operations were getting adversely affected due to the reduced number of trains to the city.

“Large numbers of people come to Surat to work every day. These people come to the city using trains. Since very few trains were stopping at the city railway station we were losing manpower and finally it was affecting the business,” said a businessman.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here