Indian Railways Brings in Advance Traffic Management System For Passengers

The Indian Railways has taken a giant step towards enhancing the operating system of trains. It has introduced an Advanced Traffic Management System to monitor the running status of trains. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) has updated the “Runtrain” software. The latest version, Runtrain#, will help analyse some of the train running parameters (TRP) including fuel consumption, running time, coupler forces.

The Railways, in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has also developed advanced engines for its trains. With everything in place, passengers will no longer have to wait on the platform for hours waiting for the train. They can check the real-time status on their devices and arrive accordingly. With everything being digitised, rail employees will be able to see all information regarding rail bogies on their devices. This software will also be able to calculate the speed of the train on a per-second basis and trace the location of the train and its halt time at a particular station.

The technology will also make it easier for the rail employees to receive information on trains which may run slow owing to fog in the months of December-February. This will also help passengers a lot, especially those who are travelling via Rajdhani and Tejas.

A couple of years ago, the Ministry of Railways collaborated with ISRO to develop RTIS, which provides real-time updates on the location and movements of locomotives. So far it has been installed in 90 percent of the trains. This helps has the passengers in getting accurate information about the timetable of trains, which are running on different routes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here