Indian Railways Cancel More Trains on Assam, Odisha and West Bengal Routes; Check Full List Here

Indian Railways has cancelled 10 special train services operating on the routes between Sealdah, New Jalpaiguri, Puri, Kolkata, Haldibari, Silghat and Balughat due to low occupancy amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. In a release, the Eastern Railway said that the services of few trains will be discontinued due to poor patronisation until further notice.

10 Special trains to be discontinued due to poor patronisation, till further notice: Eastern Railway pic.twitter.com/8wu92io0uz— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

Earlier this month, the Eastern railway had cancelled 16 trains operating on the routes between Howrah, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Kolkata, and few others.

Here is the complete list of cancelled trains:

02343: Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri Special to be cancelled from May 20.

02344: New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah Special to be cancelled from May 21.

02201: Sealdah-Puri Special cancelled from May 19.

02202: Puri-Sealdah Special cancelled from May 20.

02261: Kolkata-Haldibari Special cancelled from May 20

02262: Haldibari-Kolkata Special cancelled from May 21.

03181: Kolkata-Silghat Special cancelled from May 24.

03182: Silghat-Kolkata Special cancelled from May 25.

03063: Howrah-Balughat Special cancelled from May 19.

03064: Balughat-Howrah Special cancelled from May 19.

