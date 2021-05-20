india

Indian Railways Cancel More Trains on West Bengal, Bihar and Rajasthan Routes; Full List Here
1-MIN READ

Indian Railways Cancel More Trains on West Bengal, Bihar and Rajasthan Routes; Full List Here

(Image for representation purpose only)

(Image for representation purpose only)

The Eastern Railway said that the services of few trains on the routes between West Bengal, Bihar and Rajasthan will be discontinued due to poor patronisation until further notice

Indian Railways has cancelled eight more special trains service operating on the routes between West Bengal, Bihar and Rajasthan due to low occupancy amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. In a release, the Eastern Railway said that the services of few trains will be discontinued due to poor patronisation until further notice.

Here’s the list of cancelled train:

  • Train number 02341 Howrah - Asansol Special cancelled from May 21
  • 02341 Asansol Special - Howrah Special cancelled from May 21
  • 02347 Howrah - Rampurhat Special cancelled from May 21
  • 02348 Rampurhat - Howrah Special cancelled from May 21
  • 03033 Howrah - Katihar Special cancelled from May 21
  • 03034 Katihar - Howrah Special cancelled from May 22
  • 02287 Sealdah - Bikaner Special cancelled from May 23
  • 02288 Bikaner - Sealdah Special cancelled from May 25
first published:May 20, 2021, 10:46 IST