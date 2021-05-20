Indian Railways Cancel More Trains on West Bengal, Bihar and Rajasthan Routes; Full List Here

Indian Railways has cancelled eight more special trains service operating on the routes between West Bengal, Bihar and Rajasthan due to low occupancy amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. In a release, the Eastern Railway said that the services of few trains will be discontinued due to poor patronisation until further notice.

Services of few special trains will be temporarily discontinued in view of poor patronization. pic.twitter.com/Pw9cTDBkoq— Eastern Railway (@EasternRailway) May 19, 2021

Here’s the list of cancelled train:

Train number 02341 Howrah - Asansol Special cancelled from May 21

02341 Asansol Special - Howrah Special cancelled from May 21

02347 Howrah - Rampurhat Special cancelled from May 21

02348 Rampurhat - Howrah Special cancelled from May 21

03033 Howrah - Katihar Special cancelled from May 21

03034 Katihar - Howrah Special cancelled from May 22

02287 Sealdah - Bikaner Special cancelled from May 23

02288 Bikaner - Sealdah Special cancelled from May 25

