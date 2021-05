Indian Railways Cancel Several Trains Due to Cyclone Tauktae, Low Occupancy; Check Full List

The Western Railway (WR) has cancelled several special trains due to decline in the number of passengers and Cyclone Tauktae, it said. “In view of the cyclonic warning storm ‘Tauktae’, it has been decided to cancel/short terminate some trains for the safety of passengers and train operations,” said Western Railway in a statement.

Severe cyclonic storm has wreaked havoc in the western coast of India. Several areas of Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra, Daman and Diu Karnataka, Kerala have been submerged in the wake of heavy rainfall due to it. Mumbai, India’s financial capital has witnessed heavy wind and continuous downpour for the last two days.

TRAINS CANCELLED DUE TO LOW OCCUPANCY

Train No. 06335 Gandhidham-Nagercoil Weekly Special cancelled on May 25

06336 Nagercoil-Gandhidham Weekly Special cancelled on May 25

TRAINS CANCELLED DUE TO CYCLONE

ON MAY 19

Train No 09218 Veraval - Bandra Terminus

09525 Bhavnagar Terminus - Mahuva Express

09526 Mahuva Express -Bhavnagar Terminus

09513 09513 Rajkot - Veraval Express

09514 Veraval Express - Rajkot

09572 Bhavnagar Terminus - Surendranagar

09503 Surendranagar - Bhavnagar Terminus

09291 Veraval Amreli MG Express Special

09292 Amreli - Veraval Mg Express

02972 Bhavnagar – Bandra Terminus

08402 Okha – Puri

01191 Bhuj – Pune

09203 Secunderabad – Porbandar

04679 Jamnagar - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

02946 Okha - Mumbai Central

ON MAY 20

02942 Asansol - Bhavnagar

ON MAY 21

09565 Okha – Dehradun

For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

