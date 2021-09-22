Indian Railways Cancels 14 Special Trains Passing Through Bhopal

Indian Railways has cancelled 14 special trains passing through Bhopal to several cities of Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. The passengers who have already booked their tickets may face some inconvenience due to this. The passengers will have to reschedule their journey or cancel the tickets as the trains have been cancelled between September 21-27.

According to sources the special trains have been cancelled due to track doubling work between Kanpur-Jhansi single-line section of North Central Railway. The work is in progress at Chauraha, Pokharyan and Malasa stations of the Jhansi division, according to a railway official stationed at the Divisional Railway Manager’s office, Bhopal.

A senior officer of the Indian Railways stationed at the Jhansi division said, “Non-interlocking work is in process at Chauraha-Pokharyan-Malasa stations. Doubling of rail lines for 19.10 kilometers is to be done. Due to the doubling of line train operations have been cancelled.”

Full List of cancelled trains

Train numbering 02121 LTT-Lucknow on September 25

Train numbering 02122 Lucknow-LTT express special on September 26

Train numbering 05102 LTT-Chapra express special on Sept 23.

Train numbering 05101 Chhapra-LTT express special on September 21.

Train numbering 02597 Gorakhpur-CSMT express special on September 21 and 28

Train numbering 02598 CSMT-Gorakhpur express special on September 22 and 29

Train numbering 01073 LTT-Pratapgarh express special on September 21 and 26

Train numbering 01074 Pratapgarh-LTT express special on September 21, 22 and 28

Train numbering 02143 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Sultanpur express special on September 26

Sultanpur- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus express special on September 21 and 28

Train numbering 02575 Hyderabad-Gorakhpur express special on September 24

Train numbering 02576 Gorakhpur-Hyderabad express special on September 26

Train numbering 09465 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga express special on September 24

Train numbering 09466 Darbhanga-Ahmedabad express special train will remain canceled from its originating station on September 27.

