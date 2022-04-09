CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022#Movies#ImranKhan#AliaRanbirWedding#SriLanka#UkraineWar
Home » News » India » Indian Railways Cancels 153 Trains on April 9; Here’s How to Check Full List
1-MIN READ

Indian Railways Cancels 153 Trains on April 9; Here’s How to Check Full List

Indian Railways have also changed sourced station of 12 trains. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Indian Railways have also changed sourced station of 12 trains. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Today on Saturday, 144 Indian Railways trains will remain fully cancelled and 9, partially

News Desk

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Indian Railways has decided to fully or partially cancel 153 trains today on Saturday, April 9 due to maintenance and operational reasons. Of these, 144 will remain fully cancelled and 9, partially. It has also changed sourced station of 12 trains.

Among those cancelled are trains that operate between Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Bihar among others. The national transporters have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website for the passengers’ convenience. It has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

THESE TRAINS WILL REMAIN CANCELLED TODAY

Here’s list of few cancelled trains for Saturday, April 9.
RELATED NEWS

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

(Image: enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/)

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

(Image: enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/)

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

(Image: enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/)

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Advertisement
(Image: enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/)

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

(Image: enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/)

Step 5: Scroll down to check list of short terminated trains.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:April 09, 2022, 07:45 IST