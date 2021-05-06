Indian Railways Cancels 16 Special Train Services From May 7; Here's a Complete List

Indian Railways has cancelled 16 special trains service from Friday, May 7 operating on the routes between Howrah, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Kolkata, and few others due to low occupancy amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. In a tweet, the Eastern Railway said that the services of few trains will be discontinued due to poor patronization and operational constraints until further notice.
Discontinuation of services of few trains due to poor patronization pic.twitter.com/I9HPKQ1lkD— Eastern Railway (@EasternRailway) May 3, 2021
Here is the complete list of cancelled trains along with details of train number:
- Train Number 02019: Howrah-Ranchi
- 02020: Ranchi-Howrah
- 02339: Howrah-Dhanbad
- 02340 Dhanbad Howrah
- 03027 Howrah-Azimganj
- 03028 Azimganj-Howrah
- 03047 Howrah-Rampurhat
- 03048 Rampurhat-Howrah
- 03117 Kolkata-Lalgola
- 03118 Lalgola-Kolkata
- 03187 Sealdah Rampurhat
- 03188 Rampurhat-Sealdah
- 03401 Bhagalpur-Danapur
- 03402 Danapur-Bhagalpur
- 03502 Asansol-Haldia
- 03501 Haldia-Asansol
