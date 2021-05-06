Indian Railways Cancels 16 Special Train Services From May 7; Here's a Complete List

Indian Railways has cancelled 16 special trains service from Friday, May 7 operating on the routes between Howrah, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Kolkata, and few others due to low occupancy amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. In a tweet, the Eastern Railway said that the services of few trains will be discontinued due to poor patronization and operational constraints until further notice.

Discontinuation of services of few trains due to poor patronization pic.twitter.com/I9HPKQ1lkD— Eastern Railway (@EasternRailway) May 3, 2021

Here is the complete list of cancelled trains along with details of train number:

Train Number 02019: Howrah-Ranchi

02020: Ranchi-Howrah

02339: Howrah-Dhanbad

02340 Dhanbad­ Howrah

03027 Howrah-Azimganj

03028 Azimganj-Howrah

03047 Howrah-Rampurhat

03048 Rampurhat-Howrah

03117 Kolkata-Lalgola

03118 Lalgola-Kolkata

03187 Sealdah­ Rampurhat

03188 Rampurhat-Sealdah

03401 Bhagalpur-­Danapur

03402 Danapur-Bhagalpur

03502 Asansol-Haldia

03501 Haldia-Asansol

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here