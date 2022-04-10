Indian Railways Cancels 187 Trains Today; Check Full List Here

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Indian Railways has decided to cancel 148 trains, change sourced station of 23 and short terminate 22 on Sunday, April 10 due to operational and maintenance reasons. On Saturday, 153 trains were cancelled. Among those cancelled are trains that operates between Karnataka, Tamil nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Assam among others. For the convenience of passengers, Indian Railways have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website. The national transporter have also requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

HERE’S LIST OF FEW TRAINS CANCELLED TODAY:

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check list of short terminated trains.

