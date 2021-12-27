Indian Railways Cancels 21 Punjab Bound Trains Due To Kisan Andolan, Check Details

Indian Railways has either cancelled or diverted various trains passing through many cities of state of Punjab due to the on-going farmers’ protest on the railway route of Firozpur division of Northern Railway in Punjab. After this decision, 21 trains will not be operated for next few days whereas few trains have also been partially cancelled or their routes have been short-distanced.

The farmer protest in Punjab is affecting the daily operations of trains across the state. The farmers are sitting on the railway tracks starting from December 20 at six places with a charter of demands including compensation to farmers who died during the protests at Delhi border.

Meanwhile, in view of security, cancellation and diversion of 21 trains on 27-28 December has been ordered by Indian Railways.

Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, Lt. Shashi Kiran, informed that the trains that have been cancelled, diverted or short-distanced due to the farmers’ agitation.

The full list of the trains is as follows.

Cancelled Trains from originating station

Train No. 19613, Ajmer-Amritsar rail service will remain cancelled on 27.12.21.

Train No. 19612, Amritsar-Ajmer rail service will remain cancelled on 28.12.21.

Train number 14729, Rewari-Fazilka train service will remain cancelled on 27.12.21.

Train No. 14730, Fazilka-Rewari train service will remain cancelled on 27.12.21.

Train No. 14601, Firozpur-Hanumangarh will remain cancelled on 27.12.21.

Train No. 14602, Hanumangarh – Firozpur will remain cancelled on 27.12.21.

Train No. 19108, Udhampur-Bhavnagar will remain cancelled on 27.12.21.

Train number 04576, Ludhiana-Hisar rail service will remain cancelled on 27.12.21 and 28.12.21.

Train number 04575, Hisar-Ludhiana rail service will remain cancelled on 27.12.21 and 28.12.21.

Train number 04574, Ludhiana – Bhiwani rail service will remain cancelled on 27.12.21 and 28.12.21.

Train number 04571, Bhiwani – Dhuri rail service will remain cancelled on 27.12.21 and 28.12.21.

Train number 04572, Dhuri-Sirsa rail service will remain cancelled on 27.12.21 and 28.12.21.

Train number 04573, Sirsa – Ludhiana train service will remain cancelled on 27.12.21 and 28.12.21.

Diversion in route or partial cancellation of these trains

Train No. 19223, Ahmedabad-Jammu Tawi Railway Service on 27.12.2021.The train will depart from Ahmedabad on 21st and 28.12.21 and will operate up to Bathinda station i.e. this train service will remain partially cancelled between Bathinda-Jammu Tawi stations.

Train No. 19224, Jammu Tawi-Ahmedabad rail service departing from Jammu Tawi on 27.12.21 and 28.12.21 will depart from Bathinda station i.e. this train service will remain partially cancelled between Jammu Tawi-Bathinda stations.

Train number 19225, Jodhpur-Jammu Tawi train service leaving Jodhpur on 27.12.21 and 28.12.21 will operate till Bathinda station i.e. this train service has been partially cancelled between Bathinda-Jammu Tawi stations.

Train No. 19226, Jammu Tawi-Jodhpur rail service leaving Jammu Tawi on 27.12.21 and 28.12.21 will start from Bathinda station i.e. this train service has been partially cancelled between Jammu Tawi-Bathinda stations.

Train No. 12414, Jammu Tawi-Ajmer train service leaving Jammu Tawi on 27.12.21 and 28.12.21 will start from Delhi station for Ajmer i.e. this train service will remain partially cancelled between Jammu Tawi-Delhi stations.

Train number 12413, Ajmer - Jammu Tawi train service leaving Ajmer on 27.12.21 and 28.12.21 will operate till Delhi station i.e. this train service has been partially cancelled between Delhi-Jammutavi stations.

Train No. 14661, Barmer - Jammu Tawi train service leaving Jaisalmer on 28.12.21 will operate till Ludhiana station i.e. this train service will remain partially cancelled between Ludhiana-Jammu Tawi stations.

Train No. 14646, Jammu Tawi – Jaisalmer train service leaving Jammu Tawi on 27.12.21 will start from Ludhiana station i.e. this train service will remain partially cancelled between Jammu Tawi – Ludhiana stations.

