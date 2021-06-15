Indian Railways Cancels 26 Trains, Diverts Routes of 6; Check Full List Here

Indian Railways announced the cancellation of 26 passenger trains and diverted routes of many due to non-interlocking work. In a tweet, the East Central Railway informed about the cancellation of trains on New Jalpaiguri, Amritsar, Bhagalpur, Jammu Tawi, Jainagar, Darbhanga, among others routes. It also advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.

Here’s the complete list of canceled trains:

02317 Kolkata-Amritsar Special train will remain cancelled on June 27

02318 Amritsar-Kolkata Special cancelled on June 29

02331 Howrah-Jammu Tawi Special cancelled on June 25 and June 26

02332 Jammu Tawi - Howrah Special cancelled on June 27 and June 28

02355 Patna-Jammu Tawi Special cancelled on June 26 and June 29

02356 Jammu Tawi – Patna Special cancelled on June 27 and June 30

02357 Kolkata-Amritsar Special cancelled on June 26 and June 29

02358 Amritsar - Kolkata Special cancelled on June 28 and July 1

02379 Sealdah-Amritsar Special cancelled on June 25

02380 Amritsar – Sealdah Special cancelled on June 27

03005 Howrah-Amritsar Special cancelled from June 25 to June 29

03006 Amritsar-Howrah Special cancelled from June 26 to June 30

04649 Jaynagar-Amritsar Special cancelled on June 25, June 27 and June 29

04650 Amritsar-Jayanagar Special cancelled on June 26, June 28 and June 30

04673 Jaynagar-Amritsar Special cancelled on June 26, June 28 and June 30

04674 Amritsar-Jayanagar Special cancelled on June 25, June 27 and June 29

04651 Jaynagar-Amritsar Special cancelled on June 25, June 27, June 29 and July 2

04652 Amritsar-Jayanagar Special cancelled on June 23, June 25, June 27 and June 30

04653 New Jalpaiguri – Amritsar Special cancelled on June 25

04654 New Jalpaiguri – Amritsar Special cancelled on June 30

05097 Bhagalpur-Jammutvi Special cancelled on June 24

05098 Jammu Tawi – Bhagalpur Special cancelled on June 29

05211 Darbhanga-Amritsar Special cancelled on June 24, June 26 and June 28

05212 Amritsar-Darbhanga Special cancelled on June 26, June 28 and June 30

05251 Darbhanga-Jalandhar City Special cancelled on June 26

05252 Jalandhar City – Darbhanga Special cancelled on June 27

Changes in the routes of these trains:

02407 New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar Special on June 16 will run via Chandigarh, Sanehwal route

02408 Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Special on June 25 will run via Sanehwal, Chandigarh

04652 Amritsar-Jainagar Special on June 25 will be diverted via Gil-Dhiru Jn. and Rajpura Jn.

02325 Kolkata-Nangaldem Special on June 24 will be diverted via Chandigarh and Morinda Jn.

02326 Nangaldem-Kolkata Special on June 26 will run via Morinda and Chandigarh

02317 Kolkata-Amritsar Special on June 16 will be diverted via Chandigarh and Sanehwal.

Partially terminated/started trains:

03307 Dhanbad – Firozpur Cantt Special train will go up to Saharanpur on June 24, June 25, June 26, June 27 and June 28

03308 Firozpur Cantt-Dhanbad Special train will start from Saharanpur on June 26, June 27, June 28, June 29 and June 30

