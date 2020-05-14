Indian Railways Cancels All Train Tickets Till June-End Booked Before Lockdown, To Only Run Special Trains

The Indian Railways on Wednesday said all passenger trains, barring the Shramik Special and 30 special trains that started operations from May 12, will remain suspended till further notice.

All tickets booked for these cancelled trains up to June 30 will be fully refunded, the railway ministry said. Claims of such refunds must be filed online as ticket windows at stations would remain shut during the lockdown.

Railways had suspended passenger train services on March 22 to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the country. However, freight trains carrying essential goods have continued to ply during this period.

The railways had resumed its passenger services after a gap of over 50 days on Tuesday with special trains connecting 15 cities.

On Wednesday evening, it also allowed limited waiting lists to be issued from May 22 for special trains connecting these cities and the special trains that will be notified in the near future.

The wait listed tickets are currently not being issued for the passenger trains that began from May 12. The booking for the new lot of passenger trains will begin from May 15.

The railways has, however, capped the waiting list on these trains -- up to 100 for AC 3 Tier, 50 for AC 2 Tier, 200 for Sleeper Class, 100 for Chair Cars and 20 each for First AC and Executive Class.

The national carrier, sources say, may also deploy Shatabdi and other mail express trains for these special routes. Only Rajdhani trains have been deployed for now to ferry passengers.

Earlier this month, the railways had also started Shramik special trains to ferry migrant workers stranded in various parts of the country due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown back to their home states.