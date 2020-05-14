INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Indian Railways Cancels All Train Tickets Till June-End Booked Before Lockdown, To Only Run Special Trains

Only operations of Shramik Special and 30 special trains that started operations from May 12 will continue.

Only operations of Shramik Special and 30 special trains that started operations from May 12 will continue.

All tickets booked for these cancelled trains up to June 30 will be fully refunded. Claims of such refunds must be filed online.

Payal Mehta
  • CNN-News18 New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 10:58 AM IST
Share this:

The Indian Railways on Wednesday said all passenger trains, barring the Shramik Special and 30 special trains that started operations from May 12, will remain suspended till further notice.

All tickets booked for these cancelled trains up to June 30 will be fully refunded, the railway ministry said. Claims of such refunds must be filed online as ticket windows at stations would remain shut during the lockdown.

Railways had suspended passenger train services on March 22 to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the country. However, freight trains carrying essential goods have continued to ply during this period.

The railways had resumed its passenger services after a gap of over 50 days on Tuesday with special trains connecting 15 cities.

On Wednesday evening, it also allowed limited waiting lists to be issued from May 22 for special trains connecting these cities and the special trains that will be notified in the near future.

The wait listed tickets are currently not being issued for the passenger trains that began from May 12. The booking for the new lot of passenger trains will begin from May 15.

The railways has, however, capped the waiting list on these trains -- up to 100 for AC 3 Tier, 50 for AC 2 Tier, 200 for Sleeper Class, 100 for Chair Cars and 20 each for First AC and Executive Class.

The national carrier, sources say, may also deploy Shatabdi and other mail express trains for these special routes. Only Rajdhani trains have been deployed for now to ferry passengers.

Earlier this month, the railways had also started Shramik special trains to ferry migrant workers stranded in various parts of the country due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown back to their home states.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading